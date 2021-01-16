NASHA
FAT-SO-OG Rosin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Emerald Queen farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the redwood curtain, in the heart of the emerald triangle kingdom.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!