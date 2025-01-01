About this product
LINEAGE: Jelly Donutz x Banana OG
TASTE: Jam, Strawberry, Tropical
FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: East Mill Creek
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native soil"Made with Jelly Donutz flower and Banana OG live hash cultivated by East Mill Creek.
Meet Jelly Donutz, bred by Humboldt Seed Co, a perfect choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Created by crossing Hella Jelly and Runtz, this strain induces activity and the drive to complete tasks. With its purple hue and sweet candy aroma, Jelly Donutz has a strong and delicious flavor profile that's sure to please.
Banana OG, bred by Biovortex, a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana OG is on the Sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.
Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
