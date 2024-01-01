THC: 664 mg MELT SCALE: 74% TERPENES: 3.3% LINEAGE: GMO x Sunset Octane TASTE: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet FEELING: Relaxed, Calm FARM: High Water Farm PLACE GROWN: Holmes Flat, Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Dryfarmed, Sungrown, Native soil
High Water Farms, located by the beautiful Eel River in Humboldt County. They are Sun + Earth certified, and specialize in native soil and dry-farming techniques, ensuring sustainable and eco-friendly practices.
Modified Sunset, a hybrid strain resulting from the cross between GMO and Sunset Octane, invites you to dive into its rich, earthy depths. This Indica-forward strain melds a bold, spicy kick with subtle hints of sugary sweetness, while its gassy aroma adds a robust layer to the flavor experience. Modified Sunset provides profound physical and mental relaxation. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or enjoying a serene evening, this strain soothes tension and promotes a restful state of mind and body.
Modified Sunset's terpene profile features Limoneneorangey, citrusy, sweet and tart).β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), and α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones).
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”