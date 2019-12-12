- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
239
Find GMO Cookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry GMO Cookies nearby.
Similar strains
Found in
Lineage
Products with GMO Cookies
Hang tight. We're looking for GMO Cookies nearby.