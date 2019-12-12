ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. GMO Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of GMO Cookies

Indica

4.7 239 reviews

GMO Cookies

aka Garlic Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 24 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 239 reviews

GMO Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

Effects

Show all

187 people reported 1169 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 22%
Pain 26%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 14%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 4%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

239

more reviews
write a review

Find GMO Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry GMO Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More hungryLeafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More popularLeafly flower for Grease Monkey
Grease Monkey
More hungryLeafly flower for OGKB
OGKB
More linaloolLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More gigglyLeafly flower for Obama Kush
Obama Kush
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Death Star
Death Star
More hungryLeafly flower for Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
More hungry
search by similar

Found in

Preview for Trending cannabis strains
Trending cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
GMO Cookies
First strain child
GMO Kush
child
Second strain child
Han Solo Burger
child

Products with GMO Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for GMO Cookies nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis strains
Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis strains
Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis concentrates
Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis concentrates
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food

Most popular in