About this product
LINEAGE: Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange
TASTE: Tropical, Creamy, Gassy
FEELING: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. Our custom-designed wickless chamber has been tuned to vaporize at a low temperature to optimize the flavor and experience.
TASTE: Tropical, Creamy, Gassy
FEELING: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. Our custom-designed wickless chamber has been tuned to vaporize at a low temperature to optimize the flavor and experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item