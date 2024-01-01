Petrolia Glue 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Rosehip Farm)

by NASHA
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Petrolia Glue 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Rosehip Farm)
  • Photo of Petrolia Glue 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Rosehip Farm)

About this product

THC: 644mg

TERPENES: 3.9%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: Gorilla Glue x Super Glue

TASTE: Diesel, Chocolate, Spicy

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed

FARM: Rosehip Farm

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

Petrolia Glue is a delightful fusion of Gorilla Glue and Super Glue, showcasing a complex blend of flavors. Its profile boasts a distinctive diesel undertone, complemented by hints of rich chocolate and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is intense and aromatic, with a unique blend of diesel, mocha, and spices. As you indulge in this strain, you'll experience a gradual wave of euphoria that uplifts the mind.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.