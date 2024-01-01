THC: 644mg



TERPENES: 3.9%



MELT SCALE: 64%



LINEAGE: Gorilla Glue x Super Glue



TASTE: Diesel, Chocolate, Spicy



FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed



FARM: Rosehip Farm



PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Petrolia Glue is a delightful fusion of Gorilla Glue and Super Glue, showcasing a complex blend of flavors. Its profile boasts a distinctive diesel undertone, complemented by hints of rich chocolate and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is intense and aromatic, with a unique blend of diesel, mocha, and spices. As you indulge in this strain, you'll experience a gradual wave of euphoria that uplifts the mind.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

