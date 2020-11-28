About this product

Cultivated indoors.



CrescendO is a gorgeous Sativa leaning hybrid cross-bred between the powers of Chem D x i95 x Mandarin Cookies x Headband. This strain is known for the mellow/smooth smoke, and the stimulating cerebral effects combined with a strong aroma of citrus and diesel.



Orange:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in a powder form that will “grease out” over time.