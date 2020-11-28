Loading…
NASHA

Crescendo Orange Powder Hash 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Cultivated indoors.

CrescendO is a gorgeous Sativa leaning hybrid cross-bred between the powers of Chem D x i95 x Mandarin Cookies x Headband. This strain is known for the mellow/smooth smoke, and the stimulating cerebral effects combined with a strong aroma of citrus and diesel.

Orange:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in a powder form that will “grease out” over time.

Crescendo effects

Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
17% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!