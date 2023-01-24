About this product
Strong enough for a guy actually named, "Bubba"! Step into the world of pure relaxation with Bubba Kush, the legendary Indica strongman strain that's all about chill vibes and stress relief. With its potent and sweet hashish flavors, hints of chocolate, and coffee, Bubba Kush will tantalize your taste buds and leave you feeling straight-up blissed. As you inhale, get ready to surrender to the tranquilizing powers of this strain, with its potent effects that'll melt away your stress and blanket your mind with dreamy euphoria. The next level body buzz and head high will have you feeling like a stoned legend-o'-weed, as you bask in the ultimate chill sesh. So why wait? Upgrade your vape experience and get ready to ride the wave of pure relaxation with Bubba Kush 1-gram Vape Cartridges. It's like arm wrestling an anvil.
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B