Lemon bars, Lemon cake, Lemon meringue pie, and last but definitely the best, Lemon Chiffon. Indulge in the zesty and invigorating flavors of Lemon Chiffon with National Cannabis Company's 1-gram single Pre-Roll. This Sativa-dominant hybrid boasts a mouth-watering blend of sweet and sour citrus, providing a burst of flavor with every hit. Savor the taste without any earthy aftertaste and unleash your creativity with this pre-roll's uplifting and energizing effects. With a high average THC level over 33%+, it's a potent choice for those seeking tasty relief from fatigue, depression, stress, migraines, nausea, and chronic pain.
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?