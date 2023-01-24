About this product
You know that random little no-traffic light towns? Well, they always seem to have a bakery that specializes in pies and cakes, Lemon Chiffon pies and cakes to be exact. These vape carts belong in those bakeries, smack dab between those confections.
Get inspired with National Cannabis Co's Lemon Chiffon Vape Cartridge. This 1-gram cartridge is a heavy leaning Sativa that packs a delicious punch of sweet and sour citrus flavor with a touch of earthy diesel. Unleash your creative genius with its uplifting and energizing effects, making it the perfect choice for tackling any project. National Cannabis Co. is known for its flavors and our Lemon Chiffon won't disappoint. Lemon Chiffon has been known to deliver potent relief from fatigue, depression, stress, migraines, nausea, and chronic pain. So why wait? Get your taste of sweet lemon-scented success with National Cannabis Co's Lemon Chiffon Vape Cartridge today!
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B