Remember eating orange slices after soccer or softball practice? Well, we sure do! And that's where we get the inspiration for National Cannabis Co.'s 1-gram Tangie Vape Cartridge! Score with a bicycle kick, or hit that grand slam, either way, say goodbye to boring and bland, and hello to a tangy tangerine taste that will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.
Crafted with only the finest ingredients, including premium cannabis, cannabis oil, and natural botanical terpenes, National Cannabis Co.'s Tangie Vape Cartridge is the perfect choice for anyone who loves to have fun and enjoy life to the fullest. The Sativa effects will have you feeling uplifted and energized in no time, so you can keep the good vibes going all day long. Elevate your mood, elevate your fun, and experience a flavor experience like no other!
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
030-1001338114B