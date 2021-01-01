Loading…
Logo for the brand Native Seed®

Native Seed®

1:1 Lift Bar (100mg/100mg)

About this product

CONTENTS:
1O PIECES
1O MG CBD + 1O MG THC EACH

GF V NON-GMO

DESCRIPTION:
ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS, NO CANE SUGAR ADDED, 12G OF PLANT PROTEIN, 6G OF FIBER PER BAR
EFFECTS:
REGENERATIVE, PAIN RELIEF, BALANCED BODY, PEACEFUL MIND

+High in fiber and omega-3’s
+High in Plant Protein
+Nutrient Dense Superfoods
+Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
+100mg CBD + 100mg THC per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!