Chocolope x Kosher Kush
This Sativa Dominant strain tastes of semi sweet chocolate with an aroma of vanilla. This strain is known to have you feeling cerebral, happy, and uplifted.
Chocolope Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
