Indica

4.4 870 reviews

Kosher Kush

aka Jew Gold

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 76 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 870 reviews

Kosher Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

Effects

Show all

611 people reported 4410 effects
Relaxed 67%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 26%
Stress 36%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

870

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kosher Kush
First strain child
Kosher Sorbet
child
Second strain child
DJ's Gold
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

