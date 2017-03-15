Natty Rems
Tangerine Kush Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Tangerine Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
193 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
