Logo for the brand Natty Rems

Natty Rems

Tangerine Kush Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Tangerine Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
193 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!