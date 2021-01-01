About this product

Naturally Custom is a progressive green brand introducing professional quality custom products made with all natural materials and recycled resources. We offer 1", 1.5" and 2.25" size buttons and magnets, along with 2.25" bottle openers, key chains, magnets, and mirrors. Please check out our store and the many other custom eco-products that we have to offer.



Buttons are great for parties, bands, small business owners, causes, services, weddings, or just a fun idea you'd like to see! They are made from recycled ferrous metals, plastic, and paper. Images are waterproof to assure long lasting quality.



You may submit as many images as 10 Buttons can allow. For example if you order 50 buttons you can submit as many as 5 designs at 10 buttons each to make up 50. This service scales all the way up to our largest orders. Our artists use Adobe CC and CS6, all common image files are accepted and can be submitted through Etsy chat or emailed to creative@naturally-custom.com.



Don't have an image? We will work with you to make one at no additional cost, our artists are talented ad agency folk with over 14 years of graphic design and advertising experience. Check out our website to learn more about us!



Print ready orders can take as little as 1-3 days to proof and press, shipping takes an additional 1-3 days through USPS Priority Mail. Jobs that need artwork designed can take an additional 2-3 days. Due to Customs, international orders can take 7-14 business days to receive, as a result we ask international buyers to please be patient in the meantime and notify us of the packages delivery so that we can confirm the products safe arrival.