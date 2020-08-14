About this product
GLUE – (Sour Dub X Chocolate Diesel Hybrid)
Ever growing in popularity, Glue (formally Gorilla Glue #4) is a potent hybrid with an unusually high trichome density ratio. One of the most beautiful strains available, Glue literally glistens with crystal rich flowers that lead to a long lasting, very potent effect. Treats: Pain Relief, Depression, Creativity, PTSD.
