About this product

Quantity: 30 capsules

Dosage: One capsule a day at lunch

CBD: 10 mg per capsule

Storage: In a cool and dry place



Human beings are subject to endure various pressures and environmental or emotional constraints. Our body reacts differently depending on the individual; however, the same result is followed: physiological reactions involving oxidative stress (tiredness, irritability, insomnia, lowering of libido, muscle pains, etc.).



Natureight Stress supplements may help to naturally relieve stress in day-to-day life.



Composition Caps RELAX:



Passion Flower

Passion flower contributes to promoting rest and helps to sleep normally. It assists in calming down after momentary excitement. It is recommended for people who feel weak and tired. It helps you to relax.



Hop

Hop provides calmness and anti-stress. It is recommended in case of nervousness, irritability, and sleepingdisorders.



Lavender

Lavender is used to decrease irritability and states of tension.



Hemp Extract

As stated by Izzo AA & Coutts AA (2005), who published Cannabidiol as a potential treatment for anxiety disorders :



“The current evidence indicates that the CBD has considerable potential as a treatment for multiple anxiety disorders, etc.”



*Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.