Logo for the brand Natureight

Natureight

Elixir Purified 1000 mg

About this product

Total quantity: 10 ml

Total CBD: 1000 mg

Dosage: 4 drops per day

Total number of drops in one bottle : 300 drops

Approximate quantity of CBD in one drop : 3.3 mg

Storage: In a cool and dry place
