About this product
Scientifically Formulated To Recharge Your Endocannabinoid System And Bring The Relief You Deserive. Each 1 oz Bottle Contains 100% Organically Sourced Kentucky Proud Hemp Oil And 1500 mg of Hemp Derived CBD. All of Our Products Are Third-Party Lab Tested For Impurities & Concentration, So You Can Rest Assured You Receive Only The Best.
Supports Homeostasis In The Body & May Help Maintain Essential Functions Like:
- Immunological Response
- Mood / Stress Management
- Sleep
- Appetite / Metabolism
- Hip, Joint & Muscular Management
- Thermoregulation
- Cognitive Health & More
Additional Health Benefits
- Perfect Omega 3 & Omega 6 Ratio To Support A Healthy Heart
- Most Balanced Natural Source Of Essential Fatty Acids
- High In Magnesium & Other Micronutrients
- Contains Rare Fatty Acids Like GLA, EPA & DHA, That May Support Cardiovascular, Joint & Metabolic Health
Product Spec.
- Organically Sourced Hemp
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
About this brand
Overcome LLC
At Overcome, we strive to provide only the highest quality of hemp derived CBD products. Strategically positioned in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, our hemp is grown in some of the world's finest soils.
We only use 100% premium, organically sourced Kentucky Proud hemp, for both our hemp extract cannabinoid blend and our cold-pressed hemp seed carrier oil.Our products quality is guaranteed, not only in our sourcing, but through our rigorous in-house and third party laboratory testing.
We understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, that's why our products are optimized for you and your pet's health, containing a natural blend of cannabinoids, robust terpenes, flavonoids, Omega 3 - 6, and vital micronutrients.
For more information visit: www.overcomeveryday.com
