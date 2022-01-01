About this product
Overcome Roll-On Relief provides an impactful punch of 200mg full spectrum cannabinoids per 10 ml bottle. Overcome Roll-On Relief resembles a massage oil, with an easy roll-on application. Just roll the steel ball tip around the localized area and rub in the relief oil to receive the hydrating effects of CBD on your targeted area.
Overcome Roll-On Relief is a soothing combination of full spectrum CBD, Almond oil, argan oil, avocado oil, hempseed oil, grapeseed oil, moringa oil, jojoba oil, proprietary essential oils, along with cayenne pepper that will have you recovered in no time! This roll-on oil allows for easy application and a relaxing sensation to your senses.
About this brand
Overcome LLC
At Overcome, we strive to provide only the highest quality of hemp derived CBD products. Strategically positioned in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, our hemp is grown in some of the world's finest soils.
We only use 100% premium, organically sourced Kentucky Proud hemp, for both our hemp extract cannabinoid blend and our cold-pressed hemp seed carrier oil.Our products quality is guaranteed, not only in our sourcing, but through our rigorous in-house and third party laboratory testing.
We understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, that's why our products are optimized for you and your pet's health, containing a natural blend of cannabinoids, robust terpenes, flavonoids, Omega 3 - 6, and vital micronutrients.
For more information visit: www.overcomeveryday.com