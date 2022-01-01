Overcome Topical Relief Cream provides an impactful punch of 400mg full spectrum cannabinoids per bottle with 5mg of CBD per pump. Overcome Topical resembles a lotion feel, with an easy to apply application. Just aim the output of the bottle at the localized area, pump the nozzle and rub in the relief cream to receive the hydrating effects of CBD on your targeted area.



Overcome Topical Relief Cream is a soothing combination of full spectrum CBD, Rosemary Oil, Mint Oil and a highly effective and researched base cream that will have you recovered in no time! This base cream allows for maximum penetration and absorption of the cannabinoids into the endocannabinoid receptors within your skin, providing the ultimate effect you desire.