Double Krush is a heavy hitter that delivers a 1-2 punch of potency, testing in the mid to high 30% range (inconceivable!). The Chemdog 91 x Chem Krush cross comes through in a creamy, chemically aroma of fresh rubber and fuel. This rare indica leaning hybrid is all sweet and smokey gas, no brakes so buckle up and get ready for a wild ride, escaping reality and launching yourself into total relaxation.



Classification: Indica leaning hybrid



Lineage: Chemdog 91 x Chem Krush



Aromas/Flavors: Sweet and smokey fuel with hints of hash and pine



Reported Effects: Heavy "stress krusher." May help with anxiety and stress. Great to end the day and unwind.

