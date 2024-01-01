Double Krush is a heavy hitter that delivers a 1-2 punch of potency, testing in the mid to high 30% range (inconceivable!). The Chemdog 91 x Chem Krush cross comes through in a creamy, chemically aroma of fresh rubber and fuel. This rare indica leaning hybrid is all sweet and smokey gas, no brakes so buckle up and get ready for a wild ride, escaping reality and launching yourself into total relaxation.
Classification: Indica leaning hybrid
Lineage: Chemdog 91 x Chem Krush
Aromas/Flavors: Sweet and smokey fuel with hints of hash and pine
Reported Effects: Heavy "stress krusher." May help with anxiety and stress. Great to end the day and unwind.
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.
Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.