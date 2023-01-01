Smoke like Marley with this legendary sativa cultivar. Lambs Bread is famous for being one of Bob Marley’s go-to strains. Spark creativity, release negative energy, and get your groove back with Lamb’s Bread. This strain pairs perfectly with almost any daytime activity and is popular for knocking out inhibitions and stressors that stand in the way of self-exploration, open communication, and abstract thinking. The next time you find yourself in a slump, this functional sativa may be just the thing to get your creative juices flowing.



Genetics: Jamaican Landrace

Aroma: Nostalgic smells of hash & earth with a pungent aroma of cheese

Taste: Toasty flavors, kush & spice come together for the perfect exhale



