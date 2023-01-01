About this product
Smoke like Marley with this legendary sativa cultivar. Lambs Bread is famous for being one of Bob Marley’s go-to strains. Spark creativity, release negative energy, and get your groove back with Lamb’s Bread. This strain pairs perfectly with almost any daytime activity and is popular for knocking out inhibitions and stressors that stand in the way of self-exploration, open communication, and abstract thinking. The next time you find yourself in a slump, this functional sativa may be just the thing to get your creative juices flowing.
Genetics: Jamaican Landrace
Aroma: Nostalgic smells of hash & earth with a pungent aroma of cheese
Taste: Toasty flavors, kush & spice come together for the perfect exhale
About this brand
Nature's Heritage
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.
Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.
