Wood Vape Battery & Charger 510 Thread

by Nature's Heritage
THC —CBD —

About this product

Vape cart battery with a cable USB charger included by Nature's Heritage.

Directions for use:
Please use provided USB charger. Plug in USB first, then lightly screw battery into USB until red light turns on. Light will turn green when fully charged. Do not over tighten and do not use rapid chargers. Attach 510 thread cartridge. Do not over tighten. Press button 5 times to power On/Off. Press the button on your battery while inhaling softly through the mouthpiece on the cartridge.

02Vape 3.7 XL Battery
650mAh battery compatible with most 510 cartridges

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Nature's Heritage
Nature's Heritage
Shop products
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.

Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.