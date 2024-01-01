Vape cart battery with a cable USB charger included by Nature's Heritage.



Directions for use:

Please use provided USB charger. Plug in USB first, then lightly screw battery into USB until red light turns on. Light will turn green when fully charged. Do not over tighten and do not use rapid chargers. Attach 510 thread cartridge. Do not over tighten. Press button 5 times to power On/Off. Press the button on your battery while inhaling softly through the mouthpiece on the cartridge.



02Vape 3.7 XL Battery

650mAh battery compatible with most 510 cartridges

