Vape cart battery with a cable USB charger included by Nature's Heritage.
Directions for use: Please use provided USB charger. Plug in USB first, then lightly screw battery into USB until red light turns on. Light will turn green when fully charged. Do not over tighten and do not use rapid chargers. Attach 510 thread cartridge. Do not over tighten. Press button 5 times to power On/Off. Press the button on your battery while inhaling softly through the mouthpiece on the cartridge.
02Vape 3.7 XL Battery 650mAh battery compatible with most 510 cartridges
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.
Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.