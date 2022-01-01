5 lbs bag of Nature's Living Soil Concentrate.



This is a concentrate of super soil/living soil all that needs to be added is an organic potting media such as Roots Organics, Fox Farm or Dr. Earth which is available at Home Depot and other box stores. This concentrate contains all organic ingredients including all the nutrients your plant will need from seed to harvest. Our concentrate is teeming with beneficial microorganisms and fungi designed to help develop a healthy roots system. These microorganisms form a symbiotic relationship with the roots and provide water and nutrients to the roots. The living soil will take care of most of your plants root system needs.



Super Soil Technique:

1. Add 1lb of Nature's Living Soil concentrate for every 1.5-2 gallons of organic potting soil to make a ready to use Super Soil (about 1/3 of a 5 gallon container)



2. Fill a container 1/3 full with the super soil from step 1 and 2/3 with organic potting soil.

3. Plant and water from seed to harvest



Living Soil Technique:

1. Thoroughly mix 1 lb of Nature's Living Soil concentrate for every 5 gallons of organic potting soil to make a ready to use Living Soil

2. Make a small hole, about the size of a 16oz cup, and fill with organic potting soil.

3. Plant and water from seed to harvest



Top Feeding:

1. Sprinkle a thin layer of Nature's Living Soil concentrate on the top of the soil and water.