About this product
About this strain
Wonder Woman effects
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!