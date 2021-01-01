About this product

Tinctures are liquid medicine for quick acting relief and the ability to ingest cannabis without smoking. Our cannabis tinctures deliver safe and effective anti-inflammatory relief similar to CBD.

Nature's Nurture tinctures are made with organic sun-grown cannabis from Humboldt County, are alcohol free and naturally sweet. They come in a 1 oz amber bottle with glass dropper and contain 15 mg of THCA/600 drops per bottle. Start with 1 dropper full (1 dose) and continue to take as needed for pain. This product is non-psychoactive.