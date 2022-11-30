About this product
At Nature's Script, our CBD Sleep Gummies are each infused with 15mg of CBD and 5mg of Melatonin to help encourage a healthy and restful night’s sleep. Experience a deeper and fuller night’s rest that will leave feeling more recharged with no morning grogginess.
Supplement Facts
CBD Sleep Gummies per pack: 5
Hemp Extract Blend made with Certified Pure Cannabidiol (CBD)
Also contains: Melatonin, White Willow Bark and Turmeric
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
About this brand
Nature's Script
Nature’s Script offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs including CBD gummies, e-liquids, oils, capsules, syrups, pain rub, and pet oil. offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs. We source our products from licensed, and regulated, U.S. farms with sustainable growing practices. We guarantee the highest quality product to consumers through our superior sourcing methods, in-house manufacturing and third-party lab tests.