About this product
Nature's Script hemp extract contains natural therapeutic properties and promotes relaxation and helps relieve sleep deprivation and more. Each delicious gummy is packed with 25mg of pure Hemp Extract, and it is best to take the gummies once to twice daily for maximum results. Nature’s Script Hemp Extract is sourced from organic-certified, non-GMO, high-quality Industrial Hemp.
Supplement Facts
Gummies per container: 60
Hemp Extract Blend made with Certified Pure Cannabidiol (CBD)
Also contains: White Willow Bark and Turmeric
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
Supplement Facts
Gummies per container: 60
Hemp Extract Blend made with Certified Pure Cannabidiol (CBD)
Also contains: White Willow Bark and Turmeric
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nature's Script
Nature’s Script offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs including CBD gummies, e-liquids, oils, capsules, syrups, pain rub, and pet oil. offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs. We source our products from licensed, and regulated, U.S. farms with sustainable growing practices. We guarantee the highest quality product to consumers through our superior sourcing methods, in-house manufacturing and third-party lab tests.