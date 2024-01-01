We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Nebadon Farms
Where the grass is always greener
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
13 products
Flower
Lilac Diesel
by Nebadon Farms
THC 20.02%
CBD 0.17%
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Nebadon Farms
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.14%
Flower
GSC
by Nebadon Farms
THC 17.4%
CBD 0%
Clones
Strawberry Cough Clone
by Nebadon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Double Dream
by Nebadon Farms
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jack Herer
by Nebadon Farms
THC 21%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Gelato
by Nebadon Farms
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Flower
Planet of the Grapes
by Nebadon Farms
THC 13%
CBD 0.089%
Flower
Strawberry Cough
by Nebadon Farms
THC 21%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem OG
by Nebadon Farms
THC 20.9%
CBD 0.77%
Flower
SFV OG
by Nebadon Farms
THC 23.5%
CBD 0.36%
Flower
XJ-13
by Nebadon Farms
THC 22.4%
CBD 1.54%
Flower
Mandarin Kush
by Nebadon Farms
THC 20.03%
CBD 0%
