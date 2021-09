About this product

Pet Drops contain 300mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in organic fractionated coconut oil. The neutral flavor of our Pet Drops make these a pet favorite, suitable for all pets including dogs, cats, birds and/or horses. The 1 oz (30mL) Pet Drop bottles include a glass dropper and are shrink banded.



Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp

Bottle contains 300mg CBD

1mL = approx. 10mg CBD

1 fl. oz. (30mL)



Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil and hemp distillate.



These drops can be administered orally or over your pet’s food. This product can also be used topically.