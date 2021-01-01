Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nectar CBD

Nectar CBD

Nectar 300 Pet Treats

Buy Here

About this product

Vegan CBD treats for your pet! Formulated with full-spectrum hemp distillate extract, our vegan pet treats are formulated with organic ingredients and are peanut butter flavored. 30 treats per jar totaling 300mg per jar.

Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp
Product contains (30) treats
1 treat = approx. 10mg CBD

Ingredients: Organic oat flour, organic banana, organic golden flax meal, organic peanut butter and hemp distillate.

These treats can be administered individually or given with your pet’s food.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!