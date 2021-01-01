Nectar CBD
About this product
Vegan CBD treats for your pet! Formulated with full-spectrum hemp distillate extract, our vegan pet treats are formulated with organic ingredients and are peanut butter flavored. 30 treats per jar totaling 300mg per jar.
Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp
Product contains (30) treats
1 treat = approx. 10mg CBD
Ingredients: Organic oat flour, organic banana, organic golden flax meal, organic peanut butter and hemp distillate.
These treats can be administered individually or given with your pet’s food.
