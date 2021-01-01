Nectar CBD
About this product
The Nectar Oil 500 contains 500mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in a blend of organic fractionated coconut oil with a mild, sweet honey flavor. The 1 oz (30mL) sweet Nectar Oil bottles are packaged with a glass dropper and shrink banded.
Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp
Bottle contains 500mg CBD
1mL = approx. 16.66mg CBD
1 fl. oz. (30mL)
Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil, sunflower oil, hemp distillate and natural flavors.
Buy hemp oil for oral or topical use. This product cannot be vaped.
