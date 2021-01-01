Nectar CBD
About this product
Pet Drops contain 600mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in organic fractionated coconut oil. The neutral flavor of our Pet Drops make these a pet favorite, suitable for all pets including dogs, cats, birds and/or horses. The 1 oz (30mL) Pet Drop bottles include a glass dropper and are shrink banded.
Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp
Bottle contains 600mg CBD
1mL = approx. 20mg CBD
1 fl. oz. (30mL)
Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil and hemp distillate.
These drops can be administered orally or over your pet’s food. This product can also be used topically.
Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp
Bottle contains 600mg CBD
1mL = approx. 20mg CBD
1 fl. oz. (30mL)
Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil and hemp distillate.
These drops can be administered orally or over your pet’s food. This product can also be used topically.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!