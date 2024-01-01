We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
AZ Nectar Farms
The Connoisseurs Choice
18
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
90 products
Flower
Vanilla Bean
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.4
(
9
)
Flower
Garlicane
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
8
)
Flower
Lemon Dough
by AZ Nectar Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
7
)
Flower
Chronic Thunder
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
6
)
Flower
Monday Driver
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.8
(
6
)
Flower
Plum Punch
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
5
)
Flower
Super Sherb
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
5
)
Flower
Fried Lemon Pie
by AZ Nectar Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Sour Punch
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Franco's Lemon Cheese
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.4
(
5
)
Flower
Yoda OG
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Modified Grapes
by AZ Nectar Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
Wine Breath
by AZ Nectar Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Ultra Sour Chem
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
33 Splitter
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Wedding Push Pops
by AZ Nectar Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Fruit Cake
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Plum Driver
by AZ Nectar Farms
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Rubber Match
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Agent Orange
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Patty Cake
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Jelly Breath
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Larry OG
by AZ Nectar Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Dream
by AZ Nectar Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
AZ Nectar Farms
Catalog
Cannabis