We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
Yoda OG, also known as "Yoda," is an indica marijuana strain and a descendant of the legendary OG Kush. Yoda OG induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Yoda OG's sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.
Yoda OG effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
AZ Nectar Farms
We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.