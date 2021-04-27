About this product
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
About this strain
Bred by In House Genetics, Apricot Jelly crosses Irene Apricot and Jelly Breath Bx1. This sativa-dominant hybrid has a citrus scent with a tropical taste, resembling apricots.
Apricot Jelly effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
14% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
AZ Nectar Farms
We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.