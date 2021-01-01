About this product
Keep calm with Neno’s Naturals 3:1 CBD:THC tincture, a synergistic blend of all-natural, plant-based broad spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes for relief wherever you need it. Whether you have chronic pain or are looking for a way to relax, Neno's is here for you; taking steps every day to ensure #CannabisForEveryone
Neno’s Naturals is a wellness brand on a mission: To help people, feel great in their bodies, and work towards real and sustainable good in the world.
Neno’s Naturals is the brainchild of Narmin “Neno” Jarrous. Like many advocates, Narmin’s passion comes from her real-life experience: She found that cbd was the safe, gentle, all-natural remedy she’d been searching for.
Now, in addition to offering the finest and most carefully produced cbd products on the market today, the company she founded is determined to connect users of all levels of experience with trustworthy research, education, and guidance.
