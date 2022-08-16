About this product
Nepenthe Honeydew Live Resin is a hybrid concentrate that is high in the terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene and Linalool. You could expect notes of cinnamon, hops, lemon, lavender and chamomile when consuming this product. Nug run from locally grown fresh frozen & crafted with pride on the Central Coast of California.
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.