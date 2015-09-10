About this product

This epic clone-only is a fan favorite. A special selection derived from Durban Poison & OG Kush known as 'GSC'. Royal purple hues and dark greens combine to provide its' pretty looks. Strong scents of diesel, a sour flavor that captivates, and a slight mint on the exhale. The experience is uplifting and intense – novices are warned. Sativa leaning but balanced, psychoactive, productive, and high frequency vibration in the body. Perfect for any busy occasion that eventually ends with a pillow. Considered one of the highest quality THC strains for medical consumption. This strain hails from Cookiefam Genetics in San Fransisco, CA.