Thin Mint Cookie
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This epic clone-only is a fan favorite. A special selection derived from Durban Poison & OG Kush known as 'GSC'. Royal purple hues and dark greens combine to provide its' pretty looks. Strong scents of diesel, a sour flavor that captivates, and a slight mint on the exhale. The experience is uplifting and intense – novices are warned. Sativa leaning but balanced, psychoactive, productive, and high frequency vibration in the body. Perfect for any busy occasion that eventually ends with a pillow. Considered one of the highest quality THC strains for medical consumption. This strain hails from Cookiefam Genetics in San Fransisco, CA.
Thin Mint effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!