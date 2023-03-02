To make our CBD water-soluble, we bond our ultra-refined CBD isolate and proprietary terpene blend to pure vegetable glycerin and encapsulate it in micro-sized nano-water clusters. This CBD water is rapidly absorbed into your bloodstream through the tissues in your mouth and throat, as well as through the stomach and intestines. The advanced nano-delivery system in our water-soluble CBD combines high potency with high bioavailability to ensure fast, complete uptake into your cells.

Show more