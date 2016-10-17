Loading…
Mars OG Shatter 1g

by Neutron Genetics
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Mars OG

Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.

164 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Neutron Genetics
Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.