Logo for the brand Neutron Genetics

Neutron Genetics

NuClear Raw Syringe Distillate

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Designed to alleviate symptoms of discomfort. This mood-boosting hybrid delivers clear-headed focus while providing relief for users experiencing migraines.

Jupiter OG effects

Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
