Neutron Genetics
NuClear Raw Syringe Distillate
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Designed to alleviate symptoms of discomfort. This mood-boosting hybrid delivers clear-headed focus while providing relief for users experiencing migraines.
Jupiter OG effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!