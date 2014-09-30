About this product
Our shatter carts are the first of its kind for anybody looking for a dab on the go without the fuss. Using our proprietary process of liquifying shatter, we’ve created a full-spectrum dab and the only hardware you’ll need is a 510 device. You’ll get all the cannabinoids and real cannabis terpenes you find in flower but with a more full flavorful, enriched high. For those times you need a quick trip to outer space, our shatter carts will take you there.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
401 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Neutron Genetics
Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.