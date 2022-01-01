CBD Acne Cream



-Packed with 1000mg of full spectrum CBD for redness & swelling relief

-1% salicylic acid base: a powerful, and proven, natural anti-acne compound

-Two-stage acne fighting and pimple cream formulation

-Less than 0.3% THC

-1oz container



This 1% salicylic acid and CBD formula not only helps clear your skin, but it aids in reducing redness and swelling associated with breakouts. This moisturizing cream will leave your skin looking youthful.



This revolutionary new CBD acne cream harnesses the well-known acne fighting powers of salicylic acid and pairs it with one of nature’s most ancient compounds: cannabidiol, or CBD. This powerful, two-stage pimple cream relies on CBD to reduce pain and embarrassing redness that is often associated with acne while the salicylic acid thoroughly cleans out your pores.



Why use CBD to help fight acne?



The powerful, anti-inflammatory effects of CBD may help reduce swelling, redness, and pain from acne blemishes. Users of this CBD acne cream report that it reduces the number of cystic acne blemishes, acne pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. This uniquely created acne treatment cream penetrates pores and allows the skin to heal quickly.



There truly is no other pimple cream on the market like this. Whether you are a teenager looking for some help managing hormonal acne issues, or an adult that needs some relief from nagging breakouts, this is the acne treatment cream you need.



When using this product skin irritation and dryness is more likely to occur if you use another topical acne medication at the same time. If irritation occurs, only use one topical acne medication at a time. Consult with your doctor if you have further questions on the use of this product.



Treating acne with CBD has never been so easy.