Topical CBD Balm



-500mg - 2,000mg of Full Spectrum CBD per container (you choose)

-Non-psychoactive (less than 0.3% THC) CBD topical

-Specialized CBD topical formula penetrates the skin quickly for fast results

-Used to offer relief from localized aches and pains



This lavender scented, full-spectrum CBD balm penetrates the skin quickly to aid in reducing localized pain and inflammation as fast as possible. We only use the best, certified organic hemp available to make our CBD products.



CBD products are becoming more popular with every day that goes by.



“Soothe” by New Phase Blends is a product line of incredible, lavender-scented CBD balms. We utilize a CBD-rich hemp extract and mix it with ingredients like beeswax, jojoba oil, hemp seed oil, and MCT oil (coconut oil).



It smells great and works exceptionally well. You may find another CBD cream of equal quality, but you will not find anything better.



With “Soothe”, you get to choose a CBD topical strength between 500 mg 2,000 mg of CBD. Different people see different results. That’s why we always recommend starting with the lowest effective dose and working your way up from there.



An effective CBD cream will penetrate the skin and allow the dermis to absorb all of the nutrients. “Soothe” gets to work quickly and leaves a pleasant, lavender-scented aroma. Some people even like to use it as a moisturizer because it smells so good!



This high-strength balm pairs well with our other CBD tincture products. Many people wait for the CBD oil from the tinctures to absorb under their tongue while “Soothe” penetrates the skin for fast-acting results. Attacking the source from multiple angles is, by far, the best method for relief. Interesting fact: Did you know our skin has CB receptors in it that are part of the Human Endocannabinoid System? Our skin does a great job and absorbing CBD creams and allowing it to target the CB1 and CB2 receptors.



There are many symptoms that CBD products may be beneficial in treating, but the most popular ones seem to be pain and inflammation. While oral CBD items like gummies or CBD drops are fantastic at treating the entire body, CBD balms treat a very targeted, local area.



For example, if you are one of the millions of people struggling with joint pain from arthritis, or sore muscles, trying this balm would be your best bet. Apply a dime-sized amount of balm to the area that is giving you the most discomfort. You’ll notice the cream begins to thin out once activated by your body heat. This is normal, and it aids in allowing CBD to penetrate your skin.



Once the CBD extract gets into the dermis (the outer skin layer), it can stimulate CB receptors and begin to offer relief through its anti-inflammatory properties. This usually happens within a few minutes of applying the balm.



The CBD inside “Soothe” is a rich, organic CBD extracted from one of the best strains of hemp that exist for making CBD items — Finola 75. This strain of hemp is favored because it contains many beneficial cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC. The THC content in Finola 75 is well under the 0.3% threshold that’s allowed by law.



This results in superior topical CBD products that many people can’t seem to live without, all at a reasonable price.