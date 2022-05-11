CBD Gummies for Sleep



-45 mg of premium, broad spectrum CBD extract per gummy (helps induce a healthy sleep)

-3 mg of natural melatonin per CBD gummy (helps support a deep sleep)

-100% Non-psychoactive & non-addictive: less than 0.3% THC per gummy

-30 gummies per bottle (roughly 1 month supply, depending on use)

-Delicious, wild cherry flavor



These wild cherry flavored gummies will aid in helping you sleep again. Only try CBD gummies for sleep from the company that invented them. We guarantee your satisfaction, or you get your money back. All of it. US Patent Pending (20210137877)



The powerful combination of cannabinoids, like CBD, and melatonin is a groundbreaking and new approach to sleep management. ‘Sleep’ is New Phase Blends’ flagship product, and there’s no question as to why these are the best CBD gummies.



These patent-pending, sleep aid gummies are sure to help you achieve a more restful night’s sleep, or we give you your money back. All of it.



People all over the United States are using these because they are an effective, non-addicting sleep aid that doesn’t leave you feeling groggy in the morning. No other CBD products can even come close to comparing. Most customers report that the wild cherry flavor is a perfect touch, and makes these gummies taste great!



Only the best CBD gummies utilize this exclusive formulation that triggers your brain to fall into a deep sleep. By using a specific ratio of 45 mg of CBD, 3 mg of melatonin, and several other cannabinoids, well, the results speak for themselves. You may have noticed CBD and melatonin sleep gummies before, but just keep in mind that WE are the ones who created them. Our sleep gummies retain what’s known as a patent-pending status through the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



Your body naturally produces melatonin, a hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle. We take high-quality melatonin and mix it with a 100% organic hemp extract that’s rich in cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, and CBG. The result is one of the best CBD gummies on the market, like nothing else you’ve likely tried before.