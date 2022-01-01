CBD Starter Kit Bundle



New to CBD? This CBD starter kit is for you.



-1,000 mg ‘pure’ CBD tincture (choose your spectrum and flavor)

-500 mg ‘soothe’ CBD balm

-You pick: ‘sleep’ gummies, or ‘pure’ gummies

-Receive a free copy of our CBD eBook upon purchase



New to CBD? Looking to purchase hemp-derived goods, but just don’t know where to start?



Maybe you are ready to start your CBD journey, but you truly don’t know where to begin?



Well, your daily CBD routine just got easier.



New Phase Blends has the answer in our unique CBD starter kit bundle. All of our best selling CBD products are in this insanely well priced package. Buying CBD has never been easier. Starter kits are the way to go for those that are new to CBD, or unsure of which products they should try.



Third party testing is essential to finding high-quality CBD. All CBD sold by New Phase Blends will come with a scannable QR code that links to what’s called a certificate of analysis, issued by a third party lab.



Nothing is altered at all if you buy the CBD starter kit. We include the real products in their true form. Some starter packs contain a ‘diluted’ or ‘dumbed down’ version of CBD items. Not ours.



