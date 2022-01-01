Pure CBD Oil: The Best You Can Find



-1,000-2,000mg of rich CBD oil per bottle / 33-66mg of CBD per serving

-Rich in CBGa and CBDa

-100% organic industrial hemp extract

-30 servings @ 1mL per serving size - 1 month supply

-Non-psychoactive: less than 0.3% THC (only trace amounts of THC)

-Contains organic MCT oil (coconut oil)



The ‘pure’ CBD oil product line by New Phase Blends is one of the most widely used cannabidiol products. Why? It works. See the power of organic, CBD-rich hemp extract for yourself, today.



Pure, by New Phase Blends, is one of our best selling CBD oil products made with phytocannabinoid rich hemp extract. You can choose your spectrum, flavor, and strength. New Phase Blends uses 100% organic MCT oil as a carrier for oral CBD products.



This MCT oil is very high in essential fatty acids, hence the name MCT (medium chain triglyceride). These healthy fats are great for your body, and offer many benefits like increased brain activity and energy in the form of readily available fats for your body to burn.



The ‘pure’ product line comes in CBD gummies and CBD capsule form as well. Be sure to check them out, too, if you prefer these forms of CBD.



Since the Farm Bill of 2018, many different people have tried to capitalize on the boom of CBD and other hemp-based products. The unfortunate side effect of this comes in the form of under-dosed, mislabeled, or just plain poor CBD products.



Regardless of who you buy from, please make sure you are buying high quality CBD extract, and not just hemp seed oil.



The FDA conducted a study that concluded roughly half of the labels on CBD were incorrect, and those same products were either under dosed, or had NO CBD in them – read the report here for yourself.



Remember, hemp seed oil is not the same thing as CBD oil. If you buy CBD oil tinctures from us, you will not have this issue.



We proudly claim to use the best, organically grown hemp when making CBD tinctures. Our third party results will show that this is definitely the case. Scan the QR code on any of the labels to view these results for yourself.’



After scanning the QR code, you’ll notice a report that contains sections like: a heavy metals screening, beneficial cannabinoids profile, and other cannabinoids contained within it.